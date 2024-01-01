Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM congratulate ISRO for launching satellite to study black holes in space

Amaravati, Jan 1 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday congratulated ISRO for successfully launching its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black hole.

Launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on New Year day, XPoSAT satellite is expected to help in the study of black holes and neutron stars.

"ISRO has kept India's flag flying high with the successful launch of the XPoSAT mission as India becomes only the second country after the USA to have an observatory satellite to study black holes," said Nazeer in a press release.

He noted that the launch of XPoSAT mission added another feather in the cap of Indian Space Research Organisation and wished the organisation to scale greater heights in the future.

Chief Minister Reddy congratulated ISRO for the successful launch and extended wishes for it to achieve success in all its future endeavours.

"It's a moment to cherish as the satellite was placed into the intended orbit, ringing in the new year," said Reddy in an official press release. PTI STH SS