Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extend Bakrid greetings

Amaravati, Jun 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday extended Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) greetings to Muslims in the state.

The Governor said that Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith, which is celebrated with special prayers and reverence.

"On the solemn occasion of Bakrid (Id-ul-Zuha), I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh," he said in a release issued by Raj Bhavan.

Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor, emphasising the principle of selflessness, obedience and sharing, the governor said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu noted that Bakrid festival propagates the virtues of not being selfish, jealous and hateful.

"The central essence of Bakrid festival is to propagate the virtues of not being selfish, jealous or hateful. Of all the virtues, Bakrid tells that charity is greatest," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Opposition leader and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also extended his wishes, noting that Bakrid is synonymous with grace and sacrifice. PTI STH KH