Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM extend Dussehra festival greetings

Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Dussehra festival greetings to the people of the state.

Conveying his Vijayadasami greetings, the Governor said the "Navaratri" festival symbolises the supremacy of dharma (justice) and the victory of good over evil, marking the culmination of the nine-day festival.

Nazeer wished for showers of blessings from Goddess Durga on everyone.

The chief minister on Tuesday said Vijayadasami is symbolic of the day when good wins over evil.

"With that same spirit, I wish that you all should keep winning with the blessings of Goddess Durga. Happy Vijaya Dasami to all the Telugu people," said Reddy in a post on "X". PTI STH KH