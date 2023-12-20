Andhra Pradesh Governor congratulates Satwiksairaj on being chosen for Khel Ratna award

Amaravati, Dec 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday congratulated badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy for being chosen for the prestigious Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2023.

He also hailed Ajay Kumar Reddy for being selected to receive the Arjuna Award under the blind cricket category.

The Governor highlighted that both Rankireddy and Ajay Kumar Reddy brought laurels to the state by winning these prestigious awards, conferred on them by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Nazeer noted that the duo made the people of Andhra Pradesh proud and wished them to win many such laurels in the future, said a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

Rankireddy hails from Amalapuram town in Konaseema district of the southern state's Godavari region. He formed a formidable doubles badminton team with Chirag Shetty. PTI STH SS