Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati, Oct 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Accompanied by family members, Nazeer worshipped at the sanctum sanctorum and priests presented him with a 'sesha vastram' (a piece of cloth signifying divine blessings), followed by Vedic blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

On his arrival, priests, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, executive officer A V Dharma Reddy accorded him a warm welcome at the 'Maha dwaram,' grand entrance.

The shrine authorities presented Nazeer with prasad, a laminated photograph of the deity and TTD's 2024 calendar and diaries. PTI STH VGN