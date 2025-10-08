Andhra Pradesh govt committed to eradicate illicit liquor: CM

Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to eradicate production and sales of illicit liquor across the state.

The chief minister observed that over the past 15 months, strict measures 'successfully prevented' non-duty-paid liquor coming from other states, calling it a welcome development in protecting public health.

"The state government is committed to eliminating illicit liquor production and sale," said Naidu in an official press release, following a review meeting.

The CM ordered eradication of illicit liquor production, directing excise, enforcement, and police departments to coordinate closely, ensuring investigations, seizures, and arrests across the state effectively.

The CM asserted , "political parties attempting to exploit the Mulakalacheruvu case for propaganda must be countered".

Likewise, he ordered every liquor-related death to be scientifically investigated to reveal the facts.

Officials informed the CM that multiple accused persons were identified in the Mulakalacheruvu case where a fake-liquor manufacturing factory was raided recently. Investigations are ongoing in the case.

Officials further said that at least 21 accused have been identified so far in the case and 12 of them were arrested.

Naidu highlighted that YSRCP leaders are allegedly exploiting these cases to spread fear and misinformation state wide.

He instructed ministers to counter YSRCP's alleged political conspiracies, investigate liquor-related deaths scientifically, and take legal action if allegations are proven false, cautioning media and social media users against spreading misinformation. PTI MS STH ADB