Andhra Pradesh govt disburses enhanced social security pension to beneficiaries

Amaravati, Jul 1 (PTI) Fulfilling a major poll promise, the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh on Monday launched the distribution of enhanced welfare pension of Rs 4,000 per month to lakhs of beneficiaries across the state.

Renamed as 'NTR Bharosa Samajika' pensions, the government hiked it from Rs 3,000 per month provided during the previous YSRCP government to Rs 4,000 per month.

Under the YSRCP government it was known as YSR Pension Kanuka.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the first welfare pensions disbursal programme at Penumaka in Guntur district.

"This is the first step towards improving the living standards of the people," said Naidu at Penumaka Masjid centre after he personally handed over the cheque to Islavath Sai, Banavath Pamulyanayak and Banavath Sita in their hut.

The state government disbursed Rs 7,000 as pension to eligible beneficiaries on Monday, which included the enhanced amount of Rs 1,000 each for April, May and June, along with July's pension of Rs 4,000.

The Rs 1,000 hike in monthly pensions has raised the financial burden on the state government by Rs 819 crore while a similar amount for the preceding three months has put on an additional burden of Rs 1,650 crore.

The southern state has earmarked Rs 4,408 crore for welfare pensions disbursal on Monday alone.

Over 65 lakh beneficiaries under 28 categories will benefit. The new government has also increased pensions to eligible specially-abled persons from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month.

The annual expenditure on the pension scheme will rise from Rs 23,272 crore in the YSRCP regime to Rs 33,100 crore in the Naidu-led government.

Promising to focus on the poor, the CM said his dream is to see a poverty-free society without economic imbalances.

According to Naidu, real welfare is illuminating the lives of people and called the pensions distribution programme as a step in that direction.

The CM was speaking at a public meeting in Penumaka village in Guntur district, after taking part in the first welfare pensions disbursal programme of the new government.

Further, he noted that there is an immediate need to check spiralling prices of all essential commodities and assured to fulfil the promises of filling up vacant teacher posts and setting up Anna Canteens, among others.

Earlier, as part of the programme, the chief minister visited the dwelling of Islavath Sai and interacted with the family members before handing over the pension amount to three beneficiaries.

"I am sanctioning a house for you..." Naidu told the family members, and directed district officials to team up with the Campus Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials to build houses for eligible persons in Penumaka area.

Over a cup of tea, he stressed on the importance of education to Islavath Sai’s family members and also enterprising nature to supplement their income.

