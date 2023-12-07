Andhra Pradesh govt issues notification for 897 Group-II jobs

Amaravati, Dec 7 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Thursday issued a notification for the recruitment of 897 persons under Group-II Services.

Advertisment

Out of the 897 posts, 331 are executive jobs while 566 are non-executive, according to the notification.

Executive posts include Grade-III municipal commissioner, sub-registrar in the Registration and Stamps Subordinate Service, deputy tahsildar in the Revenue Subordinate Service and others.

Applications for the Group-II jobs are open from December 21, 2023 to January 19, 2024.

APPSC has also mentioned the syllabus and assessment pattern for the recruitment. PTI STH SS