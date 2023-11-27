Andhra Pradesh govt launches mega sports event 'Aadudam Andhra'

Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called sports enthusiasts to participate in 'Aadudam Andhra', a 51-day statewide competition to encourage young talent.

Beginning December 15, competitions will be held in cricket, volleyball, badminton and kho-kho for those above 15 years.

Starting at the grassroots level, the competition will be held at 15,004 villages and ward secretariats, 680 mandals, 175 Assembly constituencies and finally culminate at the state level in Visakhapatnam on February 3, 2024.

"I am thrilled to announce the kickoff of 'Aadudam Andhra', our state's biggest ever statewide sports tournament...This initiative is to ensure that all our youth have the best opportunities and to nurture their sporting talent," said the CM in a post on X.

Reddy urged youth to make use of the opportunity and register at aadudamandhra.ap.gov.in Scheduled to end on February 3, 2024, winners will be felicitated with certificates and trophies. PTI STH ROH