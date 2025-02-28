Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 3.22 lakh crore budget for 2025-26

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday presented a Budget for over Rs 3.22 lakh crore for 2025-26 fiscal with an estimated revenue expenditure of Rs 2.51 lakh crore and capital expenditure of over Rs 40,000 crore.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav while presenting the Budget in the state Assembly said the estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 33,185 crore (1.82 per cent of the GSDP) and the fiscal deficit is around Rs 79,926 crore (4.38 per cent of the GSDP). The budget proposes Rs.47,456 crore for the BC component while school education got an allocation of Rs. 31,805 crore for 2025-26.

The Budget proposes to allocate Rs 19,264 crore for the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department for 2025-26.

The Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, got Rs.18,847 crore for 2025-26.

In his speech Keshav said the government is presenting the budget in the backdrop of the financial destruction caused by the previous regime. It has been a highly complex task, because the previous regime created financial chaos in every department.