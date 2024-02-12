Andhra Pradesh govt releases notification to recruit 6,100 teachers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Education Minister B Satyanarayana on Monday released the District Selection Committee -2024 notification to recruit 6,100 teachers at the Secretariat in Velagapudi near here.

The Education Minister also released the Government Orders (GO 11 and 12) containing all details regarding the recruitment drive which will also be available on the website http//cse.gov.in.

According to the Minister, teachers will be recruited under seven management categories such as Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, Municipal, Andhra Pradesh Model Schools and others.

"All the teacher vacancies expected to come up by next April will be filled through this DSC. Further, under a zero vacancy policy, all the vacancies cropping up in a given year will be filled in that same year," Satyanarayana said at a press conference.

As many as 122 examination centres will be arranged as part of the recruitment drive and computer-based examinations will be held between March 15 and 30, he said. PTI STH SS