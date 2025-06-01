Andhra Pradesh govt reverts to fair price shop format to supply ration, Jagan hits back

Pithapuram (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 1 (PTI) The TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reverted to the old format of supplying rations through fair price shops and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the administration for the move.

Recently, the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government scrapped doorstep delivery of rations through Mobile Delivery Units (MDU vehicles) introduced by the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

"Beneficiaries can now collect rations from any fair price shop, not just the registered dealer. Home delivery is arranged for over 15 lakh senior citizens and differently-abled persons," said Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar in an official release.

The initiative covers over 1 crore families statewide, allowing ration collection from any nearby fair price shop, "improving convenience and accessibility for beneficiaries across the state".

The minister alleged that the previous (YSRCP) government misused nearly Rs 17,000 crore of public funds under the name of home ration delivery.

Manohar asserted that about Rs 385 crore worth of public funds will be saved through distribution through ration shops, with dealers being monitored using technology and a dedicated app for transparency.

Rejecting the allegations, YSRCP chief Reddy, in a post on 'X', said: "Naidu has been showing a vindictive attitude towards the operators of MDU who were delivering the ration at the doorstep of the poor." He noted that before YSRCP’s tenure, people allegedly suffered discrimination, poor quality rations, and had to forgo wages while waiting in queues at public distribution shops.

The former chief minister further said that during his Padayatra (walkathon) in 2017-19, people shared their hardship in getting ration. The YSRCP government launched door delivery of quality rice to ensure transparency and eliminate longstanding malpractices across villages, he said.

Scrapping MDUs has worsened public woes, risking the livelihoods of 20,000 families (MDU operators), he claimed.

Reddy said that the MDU system helped even during calamities, and halting it would reopen the gates for malpractice and ration-related irregularities among the needy.

The YSRCP chief also alleged that Naidu promised to give increments to around 33,000 Village and Ward Secretariat staff from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000, but failed.

According to the government, ration shops will operate from 8 AM to Noon and 4 PM to 8 PM, including Sundays, ensuring continuous supply and easing public access to essential goods. PTI MS STH KH