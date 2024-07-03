Andhra Pradesh govt to adopt free sand policy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra on Wednesday said the government will supply sand free to everybody in the state by adopting a free sand policy in three months' time to prop up construction works.

Ravindra said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to adopt a free sand policy to reinvigorate the construction industry, bolstering livelihood prospects for lakhs of construction workers.

"The Chief Minister directed officials to frame the guidelines for a free sand policy in the next three months," Ravindra said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

According to the minister, the erstwhile YSRCP government's sand policy had hit the construction industry in the southern state, resulting in an adverse impact on 40 allied sectors.

He alleged that crores of construction workers suffered due to the previous government's policy of engaging private agencies to sell sand.

To avoid such a situation and enable perennial construction works across the state, Ravindra said the free sand policy will be adopted, among other initiatives.