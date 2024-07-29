Andhra Pradesh govt to extend welfare housing to all eligible poor by 2029

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said it is determined to provide welfare houses to all eligible poor people in the state by 2029.

Housing Minister K Parthasarathy noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reviewed the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Ltd to take stock of the situation.

"In this review, some decisions were taken and a few goals were also set. A goal has been set to complete the construction of 1.25 lakh houses in the next 100 days and 8.25 lakh in a year," he said, addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

Further, he said that the CM directed officials to take up housing for journalists, middle class and lower middle class people on the lines of such projects executed in SR Nagar and Kukatpally Housing Board in Hyderabad.

According to the Housing Minister, Naidu is also favourable towards the housing corporation building houses for Polavaram Project evacuees, among others. PTI STH ROH