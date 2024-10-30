Andhra Pradesh govt to launch free LPG cylinder scheme from Nov 1

Amaravati, Oct 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to launch free distribution of three cooking gas cylinders annually under Deepam-2 scheme to eligible beneficiaries from November 1.

According to an official release, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the programme on November 1 in Srikakulam even as the first cylinder for those who have already booked will be supplied from tomorrow.

Free LPG scheme was part of Telugu Desam party’s “Super Six” poll promises.

As part of this, CM Naidu handed over a check for Rs 894 crore to the petroleum companies towards the cost of the first cylinder. The total cost to the exchequer is expected to be Rs 2,684 crore, an official release said.

The state government would be supplying the free cylinder every four months. PTI GDK ROH