Andhra Pradesh govt to launch pilot skills census in Mangalagiri

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday directed officials to launch a pilot skills census survey in Mangalagiri.

The Mangalagiri Assembly constituency is represented by Lokesh.

Reviewing the skills census programme, the IT Minister noted that the state government itself will collate data about candidates' education, employment and skills profile to make their resumes.

"The government itself will make the resumes to give direct access of these profiles to companies. Thereby, we will enable a framework for companies to choose the candidates they want pertaining to a particular skills set," said Lokesh in a post on X.

According to Lokesh, the ultimate goal of skills census is to supply a skilled talent pool to companies scouting for those human resources and creating youth employment.

In a virtual conference with prospective investors on Friday from across the globe, Andhra Pradesh IT secretary Saurabh Gaur highlighted that the skills census will build a 360-degree profile of candidates, which would include their education info, skills, aspirations, demographics and others.

He observed that the exercise is also looking at providing baseline skills to over three crore people in the state. PTI STH SS