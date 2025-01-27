Andhra Pradesh govt to revise land registration values from Feb 1

Amaravati, Jan 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad on Monday announced that land registration values will be revised starting February 1, but clarified that there will be no changes in the greenfield capital region of Amaravati.

The Minister explained that the revision would apply to areas that have developed as growth centers, where land prices are currently up to 10 times higher than the market value.

“In certain areas, the registration value exceeds the market value, so there will be a reduction in those places,” he said in an official press release.

Satya Prasad emphasised that the state government has carefully worked on the revision process, collaborating with both the Revenue Department and the Stamps and Registration Department. PTI STH ROH