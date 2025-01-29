Andhra Pradesh govt to set up mega handloom park in Mangalagiri

Amaravati, Jan 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to set up a mega handloom park at Mangalgiri in Guntur district.

The Minister noted that the park is meant to provide livelihood for Mangalagiri weavers throughout the year.

"The government has decided to set up a mega handloom park abutting Auto Nagar in Mangalagiri," said Savitha in an official press release.

To ensure year-round livelihood for weavers, Savitha stated that the government will provide financial support. She also highlighted that over the past seven months, weavers' products have been sold across the country.

Today, she visited a 11-acre plot in Mangalagiri where the park is expected to come up, and alleged that the weavers community had suffered immense losses during the previous YSRCP regime. ROH