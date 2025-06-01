Andhra Pradesh govt working towards evacuating Telugu people stranded in Sikkim floods

Amaravati/New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government is working towards rescuing Telugu people stranded at Lachung, Sikkim due to severe flooding and landslides, a top official said on Sunday.

According to a release from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan's Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Union Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is working towards the evacuation of stranded people.

"Among those affected is a Tahsildar from Vizianagaram district, Kurmanadha Rao, who is stranded with his wife M Uma and children," the release said.

Following the directives of Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a team from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan is in touch with Sikkim's local authorities for the evacuation efforts.

Authorities have confirmed all individuals are safe. Evacuation measures will commence after access routes are restored, ensuring a safe return for the affected Telugu families. PTI MS STH KH