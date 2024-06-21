Andhra Pradesh Guv Abdul Nazeer takes part in Yoga Day celebrations

Vijayawada, June 21 (PTI) The 10th International Yoga day was celebrated in Andhra Pradesh on Friday with Governor S Abdul Nazeer participating in Yoga events.

He performed Yoga asanas (postures) along with officials at the Raj Bhavan.

“Regular practice of Yoga helps in managing stress, improving flexibility, overall physical and mental health condition,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

State BJP chief D Purandeswari also took part in the Yoga day event organised at the party office in Vijayawada.

She observed that Yoga is not just a physical activity but an exercise which unites everybody.

Yoga Day was observed at several places and educational institutions across the southern state.

PTI STH ROH