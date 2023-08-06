Andhra Pradesh Guv attends upgradation of railway stations ceremony

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Sunday attended the foundation laying ceremony for the major upgradation of 508 railway stations across the country including 18 in Andhra Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video-conferencing under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Aimed at transforming the Indian Railways landscape by enhancing passenger experience and comfort, the scheme is expected to boost the economy.

Nazeer conveyed his heartfelt greetings for choosing 18 stations in the southern state under the first phase of ABSC, said a press release.

Addressing a press conference, South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada divisional railway manager Narendra A Patil said the broad objective is to formalise a visionary master plan in a phase-wise manner and enhance amenities and facilities beyond the minimum essential requirement.

Initially, he said 11 stations are being developed in Vijayawada Division at an expenditure of Rs 270 crore, focusing on façade, circulating areas and several other features.

Under this scheme, Eluru railway station will receive development funds worth Rs 21 crore, Anakapalle (27 crore), Bhimavaram Town (Rs 22 crore), Kakinada Town junction (Rs 21 crore) and Narasapur (Rs 26 crore).

Other stations include Nidadavolu Junction (Rs 27 crore), Ongole (Rs 19 crore), Singarayakonda (Rs 25 crore), Tadepalligudem (Rs 27 crore), Tenali (Rs 27 crore) and Tuni (Rs 19 crore). PTI STH KH