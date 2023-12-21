Andhra Pradesh Guv, Chandrababu Naidu extend birthday wishes to CM

Amaravati, Dec 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He turned 51.

Advertisment

In a post on 'X', the Governor said: "I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on his birthday." Similarly, TDP supremo Naidu wished 'happy birthday' to Reddy on 'X'.

Several ruling YSRCP leaders, led by S Ramakrishna Reddy, celebrated the chief minister's birthday at Tadepalli, including party supporters.

The Andhra Pradesh CM was born on December 21, 1972. PTI STH KH