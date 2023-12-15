Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM condole MLC Shaik Sabjee’s death

Amaravati, Dec 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of Legislative Council member Shaik Sabjee on Friday.

Advertisment

Sabjee (57) died in a car crash at Cherukuvada village in West Godavari district today when he was on his way to Bhimavaram from Eluru.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the demise of Shaik Sabjee "Governor Abdul Nazeer offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members,” it said.

The Chief Minister expressed shock and grief over Sabjee’s death. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members of the departed MLC, said an official press release.

Sabjee was a former teacher, whose MLC tenure had begun on March 30, 2021 and was supposed to end on March 29, 2027.

He was an independent MLC under the Teachers' quota from East and West Godavari districts. PTI STH ROH