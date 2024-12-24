Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM condole Shyam Benegal's death

Amaravati, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday condoled the death of film maker Shyam Benegal.

Benegal, who pioneered the art house cinema movement in the country with films such as "Mandi" and "Ankur", died in Mumbai on Monday evening just nine days after his 90th birthday.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary filmmaker, Shyam Benegal. Renowned for his bold storytelling and profound socio-political depth, he captured the essence of our nation's journey and reshaped the course of Indian cinema," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the CM, the legacy of Benegal will continue to inspire generations of filmmakers. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the Hyderabad-born film maker's family.

Similarly, the Governor expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of the versatile film maker.

"Benegal was a pioneer of parallel cinema and made several award-winning films and was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards for his contribution to the field of art and cinema," said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. PTI STH ADB