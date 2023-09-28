Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM express grief over M S Swaminathan’s death

Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday expressed grief at the death of eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

The Governor said Swaminathan, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, was also a renowned agronomist, plant geneticist, administrator and a humanitarian, who was widely known for his role in India's Green Revolution.

"Swaminathan…was widely known…for his role in India’s Green Revolution programme for introducing high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice," said Nazeer in a press release.

He offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Swaminathan passed away due to age-related illness. He was 98 and is survived by three daughters.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister lauded Swaminathan for changing the rural landscape with his vision and termed him as the father of Green Revolution.

Reddy recalled that the agronomist’s contribution made India strong in food production, enriching the rural economy.

According to the chief minister, Swaminathan's memory lives on in the lush fields forever. PTI STH KH