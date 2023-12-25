Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Christmas greetings

Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conveyed Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor said Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ and an occasion to cherish his teachings such as peace, love, tolerance and compassion among all people in the world.

“I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Christmas festival,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

On this happy occasion, I join my Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace and harmony in the world, he said.

In his message, the Chief Minister said the life of Jesus Christ is exemplary to everyone and his teachings lead humanity in the right way.

Mercy on the helpless, love towards your neighbour, forgiveness, patience, charity and sacrifice are some of the great virtues which Jesus Christ gave to people through his life, he noted.

Reddy wished for eternal grace and blessings of Jesus Christ to people. PTI STH ROH