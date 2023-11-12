Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Diwali greetings

Amaravati, Nov 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor wished for the divine lights of Deepavali to bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all.

“On this joyous occasion of Deepavali, the festival of lights, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh…Deepavali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance,” he said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

According to the Governor, festivals such as Diwali inspire people and build a society filled with peace, amity, brotherhood and communal harmony.

In his greetings on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said Diwali festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and wisdom over ignorance.

“On the occasion of Diwali, I convey festival greetings to all Telugu people across the world and wish for their prosperity and victories,” he said. PTI STH ROH