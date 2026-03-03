Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Holi festival wishes to people

Amaravati, Mar 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday extended Holi greetings to the people of the state.

The Governor said the Holi festival reinforces our commitment to national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling colours.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of ‘Holi’ festival. ‘Holi’ signifies a colourful and vibrant festival that strengthens the feeling of fraternity and goodwill amongst the people and fosters peace and prosperity in the society,” said Nazeer in a message from the Lok Bhavan.

The festive spirit of ‘Holi’ transcends across all social barriers, reinforces the social fabric, and symbolizes the power of truth and the triumph of good over evil, he added.

In his message, the CM said Holi serves as a symbol of triumph of good over evil.

“On the occasion of Holi festival, heartfelt wishes to everyone. The Holi festival, beginning with 'Kama Dahana' as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, will add new colors to all our lives,” said Naidu in a post on X.

