Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Independence Day greetings

Amaravati, Aug 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended Independence Day greetings to the people of the state on Thursday.

The Governor said Independence Day is a day of remembrance as well as dedication. The sacrifices of great freedom fighters paved the way for all of us to enjoy the fruits of freedom.

“It is a day of rededication to the noble ideals of truth, non-violence, peace, solidarity and brotherhood that inspired our national struggle for freedom,” said Nazeer in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

He called on people to rededicate themselves to the cause of nation building to achieve a developed country by 2047.

The Chief Minister said people are enjoying the fruits of freedom brought forth by the sacrifices of several eminent people.

“India is a wonderful country which takes along diverse religions, tribes, castes in a united way and sets new goals every time to proceed in the path of progress,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Moreover, he called on the people of the state to partner in Andhra Pradesh’s reconstruction and wished for Independence Day to illuminate the lives of everyone. PTI STH ROH