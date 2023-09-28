Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM extend Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings to people of the state.

The Governor said that the life of Prophet Mohammad was an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to mankind.

"I extend my warm greetings to the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad," said Nazeer in a press release.

He observed that the Prophet's mission is fulfilled when people serve their fellow countrymen with faith, trust, care and compassion.

Nazeer said Milad-un-Nabi reminds people of kindness, compassion and the teachings of the holy Prophet, adding that "may the birthday of Prophet Mohammed usher in peace and goodwill amongst us all." In his greetings, the chief minister highlighted that Prophet Mohammad was a great man who preached for world peace.

On the Prophet's birth anniversary, Reddy wished for his blessings on the state and good things to happen for all.