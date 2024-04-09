Andhra Pradesh Guv Nazeer, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy extend Ugadi greetings

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the state.

The governor said that Ugadi is a festival of joy and happiness as the new year brings new hope of a bright future.

"On the happy and auspicious occasion of "Ugadi", Telugu New Year Day, I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and to all Telugu people living across the world," said Nazeer in a release issued by Raj Bhavan.

He also wished for peace, prosperity, harmony and happiness among all the sections of society.

The chief minister also wished for the prosperity of all the people in the state.

"Ugadi greetings to all the people of the state. I wish for

రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలందరికీ ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. శ్రీ క్రోధి నామ సంవత్సరంలో నా అక్కచెల్లెమ్మలు, అన్నదమ్ములు, అవ్వాతాతలు, విద్యార్థులు అందరికీ మంచి జరిగి రాష్ట్రం సుభిక్షంగా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 9, 2024

the prosperity of my sisters, brothers, elderly, students and the same for the state," said Reddy in a post on 'X'.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed Ugadi greetings to the people of the two Telugu states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.