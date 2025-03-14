Andhra Pradesh Guv, CM greet people on Holi

Amaravati, Mar 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Holi greetings to people on Friday.

Conveying Holi wishes, the Governor highlighted the festival's role in fostering fraternity and national integration.

"Holi symbolises the triumph of good over evil," said the Governor in a release from the Raj Bhavan.

The chief minister urged people to celebrate with natural colours, emphasising health benefits.

"I sincerely hope everyone finds joy in burning 'Kama Dahanam' (burning of desire), sprinkling colours, and sharing happiness," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Former CM and Opposition Leader Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed Holi wishes, hoping the festival brings joy and happiness to all.

"Wishing that this Holi fills your lives with new joy and happiness. Heartfelt Holi greetings to all," he said in a post on 'X'. PTI COR STH KH