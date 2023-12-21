Andhra Pradesh Guv congratulates Sahitya Akademi winner

Amaravati, Dec 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday congratulated T Patanjali Sastry for winning the Sahitya Akademi award 2023 in the Telugu short stories category.

Sastry bagged the prestigious award for his literary work 'Rameshwaram Kaakulu Marikonni Kathalu'.

"Nazeer has congratulated Telugu writer Tallavajhula Patanjali Sastri for winning the Kendra Sahitya Akademi award for his book Rameswaram Kakulu and other stories," said post on X from the official account of the Governor.

The Sahitya Akademi will present a casket containing an engraved plaque, shawl and a purse of Rs 1 lakh to Sastri on March 12, 2024 in Delhi. PTI STH ROH