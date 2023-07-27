Andhra Pradesh Guv inaugurates robotic centre of excellence at pvt hospital in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Jul 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday inaugurated a cutting edge robotic centre of excellence at a private hospital in Vijayawada for executing complex surgeries in oncology, gastroenterology, urology and other disciplines.

Nazeer said robotics assisted surgery is a leap forward in healthcare technology.

"With robotic precision and innovation at its core, this transformative endeavour promises to revolutionise surgical care, ensuring superior patient outcomes," said Nazeer in a press release.

Equipped with the fourth generation Da Vinci X robotic assisted surgery unit, the centre at Manipal Hospital, Vijayawada will offer advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques.

It offers superior precision and control for surgeons, smaller incisions and less painful surgeries, minimal blood loss and scars and quicker post-surgery recovery, among other benefits. PTI STH KH