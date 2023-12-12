Andhra Pradesh Guv participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Eluru district

Galayagudem (Andhra Pradesh), Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday participated in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Galayagudem village of Denduluru mandal in Eluru district.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a nation-wide campaign to achieve saturation of Government of India schemes through outreach activities.

"The yatra is to raise awareness and facilitate the delivery of welfare scheme benefits to all the eligible persons and with an aim to reach out to the vulnerable sections of people to achieve saturation of schemes," said Nazeer in a Raj Bhavan press release.

The Governor noted that Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra offers an opportunity to people who are eligible under various schemes but have not availed those benefits yet.

He said this programme disseminates information and generates awareness about schemes, including facilitating interaction with beneficiaries of schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman, PM Poshan Abhiyan, Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and others.

At the programme in Galayagudem, beneficiaries of the schemes shared their experiences while officials who performed well were felicitated, among other activities. PTI STH SS