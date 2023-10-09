Andhra Pradesh HC dimisses Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petitions in three cases

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed three bail petitions filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in different cases.

Naidu had moved the court seeking regular bail petitions in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu attack cases and an anticipatory bail petition in the FiberNet case.

The Amaravati Inner Ring Road case pertains to "manipulating" the master plan of Amaravati capital city, alignment of the inner ring road and the seed capital to allegedly offer undue enrichment to several companies during Naidu's regime.

The Angallu case is connected to the riots which took place during a political rally taken out by the TDP chief in August.

Several policemen and supporters of the TDP and the ruling YSRCP were injured in stone pelting, arson and a riot at Angallu in Annamayya district and Punganuru in Chittoor district.

The FiberNet case relates to the alleged tender manipulation in allotting a work order under Phase-1 of the AP FiberNet Project of Rs 330 crore to a favoured company.

The Crime Investigation Department alleged that irregularities took place from the allotting of the tender to completion of the total project, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Currently, Naidu is under judicial remand in the Rajamahendravaram central prison for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. PTI STH GDK KH