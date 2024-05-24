Andhra Pradesh HC grants interim protection from arrest to YSRCP MLA who damaged EVM

Amaravati, May 24 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim protection till June 6 from arrest to "absconding" Macherla YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy in a case where he is accused of damaging an EVM by smashing it.

The court considered various reasons to grant interim bail to the MLA, including the fact that he is a candidate in the assembly election.

The HC also gave similar relief to TDP assembly contestants Chintamaneni Prabhakar and J C Ashmit Reddy and YSRCP candidates Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and Kethireddy Pedda Reddy, besides an independent candidate in different poll-related cases.

On polling day May 13, Ramakrishna Reddy, also the YSRCP candidate from Macherla assembly seat, allegedly barged into polling station number 202 in the constituency and smashed an EVM.

He was caught in the act on a web camera installed by the Election Commission, leading to his identification with footage and documentary evidence.

The high court passed separate interim protection orders late on Thursday night, following petitions moved by the petitioners, including Ramakrishna Reddy separately seeking protection from arrest.

Finding merit in the petitions that the presence of contesting candidates is required on June 4 when the votes will be counted, the court granted the interim protection.

"This court is inclined to give interim protection not to arrest the petitioner till the next date of hearing, June 6," the high court said in different orders, issuing a bunch of restrictions.

However, the court ordered the petitioners not to get involved in any criminal activity or repeat the offences alleged against them in the meanwhile.

"The petitioner shall take the responsibility of his followers and see to it that no untoward incident is attempted/committed causing hindrance to public tranquility," the court ordered, while also placing other restrictions.

Further, the court directed the petitioners to stay within their respective Parliamentary constituencies’ headquarters until the next hearing, but allowed them to visit their respective vote counting stations even if they are geographically outside those Lok Sabha segments.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police are still clueless about the whereabouts of the MLA, Ramakrishna Reddy, who is on the run, an official told PTI on Friday.

The court also ordered Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena to direct police to ensure complete surveillance on the movements of all the accused during the remaining period of protection. PTI STH GDK ANE