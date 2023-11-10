Andhra Pradesh HC posts Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in Skill Development case to Nov 15

Amaravati, Nov 10 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday posted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case to November 15.

Currently, Naidu is on a temporary bail in the case until November 28.

Meanwhile, the CID petitioned the High Court to reopen the Amaravati Land Scam, in which Naidu and senior TDP leader P Narayana are named as accused, though the arguments are completed.

Naidu was represented by G Subba Rao in this case wherein he is booked under Section 482 of the CrPC and others.

The High Court adjourned the Amaravati Land Scam case to November 22.

Mangalagiri MLA A Rama Krishna Reddy had lodged a police complaint against Naidu and Narayana in this case over allegations that they grabbed lands which belonged to people from the SC and ST communities during the TDP rule between 2014 and 2019. PTI STH ROH