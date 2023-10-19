Andhra Pradesh High Court declines interim bail to TDP chief in Skill Development case

Amaravati, Oct 19 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday declined to grant interim bail to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

The high court declined the interim bail as the Supreme Court is also holding a similar position on Naidu’s petition.

Further, the high court is also expected to decide on whether Naidu should be allowed to visit doctors on health grounds.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada ACB Court extended Naidu’s judicial remand till November 1.

The former chief minister was virtually produced in the ACB Court and Judge B S V Hima Bindu enquired about his health. PTI STH ANE