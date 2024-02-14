Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister lays foundation for 8 projects

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 14 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister G Amarnath on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation for eight projects from the Secretariat at Velagapudi.

The projects belong to Reliance Energy, Hella Infra, Vesuvius India Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), AP MSME Corporation and others.

"The state government will extend full support to investors who come forward to set up industries in the state," Amarnath said in an official press release.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Secretary N Yuvaraj noted that these projects were part of the deals signed during the Global Investors Summit held at Visakhapatnam in March 2023.

Yuvaraj said the foundation for Birla Carbon India Pvt Ltd's Rs 1,700 crore carbon black manufacturing unit at Naidupeta in Tirupati district has been laid.

The foundation for Hella Infra Marketing Pvt Ltd's PVC pipes manufacturing and fitting unit worth Rs 260 crore in Tirupati district, compressed biogas plants by Reliance Energy at eight places (Rs 1,024 crore) and a project worth Rs 250 crore by Vesuvius India at Parawada in Anakapalli district have been laid, he said.

Further, Yuvaraj said new units worth Rs 423 crore by APIIC will be set up at Srikalahasti startup area in Tirupati and units worth Rs 395 crore will also be set up at Nakkapalli startup area in Anakapalli district, among others.

The Industries Minister virtually inaugurated a Rs 8 crore Andhra Pradesh MSME Corporation's common facility centre at Jaggayyapeta in NTR district. PTI STH SS