Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister Jayaram removed from YSRCP Cabinet

Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Labour Minister G Jayaram was on Tuesday removed from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after he quit the party.

Jayaram joined the TDP in the presence of N Chandrababu Naidu during the TDP and Janasena’s BC Declaration meeting in Mangalagiri.

"On the advice of the Chief Minister, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, do hereby declare that Gummanur Jayaram, ceases to be a Minister from my Council of Ministers of the rank of Cabinet Minister, with immediate effect," said Governor S Abdul Nazeer in a gazette notification.

The governor invoked powers conferred on him under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India.

It is reported that Jayaram is upset with the alleged reshuffle of his constituency for the forthcoming polls. PTI STH KH