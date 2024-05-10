Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act takes away people’s lands, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Undi (Andhra Pradesh), May 10 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday vowed to repeal the AP Land Titling Act of the YSRCP government, alleging that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would take away people’s lands through the law.

The opposition leader made the allegation at Undi in West Godavari district during a public meeting.

“Be wary of the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act as it is yet another tactic employed by Reddy to take away the lands of the people,” he cautioned.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy led government passed the Act in 2022 to streamline land records, resolve disputes and provide permanent titles.

According to Naidu, instead of giving original documents of the land, the Act will mandate producing only a photocopy of the transaction, alleging that the lands will go under the latter’s control.

Vowing to revoke the Act as soon as he comes to power, the TDP supremo alleged that the CM went to the extent of printing his image on land passbooks instead of the official emblem of the state.

Further, Naidu promised that he will generate 20 lakh jobs or dole out an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month until unemployed youth get jobs.

Simultaneous elections for the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4. PTI STH ROH