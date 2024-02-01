Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Council to meet on Feb 5

Amaravati, Feb 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council will be convened on February 5, an order from Governor S Abdul Nazeer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The legislative assembly will convene at 10 am on Monday, February 5 in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the fifteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its twelfth session,” said the Governor in his order.

The Governor has also summoned the legislative council to convene on the same day in the legislative assembly hall for its 44th session.

PTI STH ANE