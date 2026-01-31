Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet on Feb 11

Amaravati, Jan 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has convened the Legislative Assembly on February 11.

The Legislative Assembly will convene at 10 am on February 11 in the Assembly Hall, Velagapudi, Amaravati, Guntur district.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby summon the sixteenth Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to meet for its fifth session," the Governor said in his order late on Friday. PTI STH KH