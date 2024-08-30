Andhra Pradesh Legislature to go paperless, digital soon through NeVA app

Amaravati, Aug 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Legislature will soon go paperless and digital by becoming a part of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) administered by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The proposal to turn legislative procedures completely paperless and digital was recently approved by the chairman of the Legislative Council Koyye Moshenu Raju and Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu.

“The legislature of Andhra Pradesh will soon go paperless. To turn the legislative processes completely digital and paperless, the Legislature of Andhra Pradesh will become a part of NeVA,” an official statement said on Friday.

As a follow up to this digital endeavour, senior officials Umang Narula and Satya Prakash from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs visited Andhra Pradesh Legislature today to interact with the stakeholders in a meeting hosted by Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara.

Elaborating on NeVA, Narula said, “The centrally sponsored NeVA scheme is one of the Mission Mode Projects (MPP) aimed at transitioning all legislative bodies of the country into a paperless format and unify them onto a single platform as ‘Digital Legislatures’ under NeVA.” Prakash gave a presentation and also answered the queries of the legislature officials. A tripartite agreement was signed between the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Andhra Pradesh Legislature and the Department of IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh to take the project forward.

Work will commence for both the houses to go digital once the detailed project report is finalised, based on the template provided by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the statement said.