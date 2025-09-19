Andhra Pradesh: Mother-son duo, neighbour swept away in drain amid heavy rain in Annamayya

Rayachoti (Andhra Pradesh), Sep (PTI) A woman, her seven-year-old son, and a neighbour drowned after falling into a drain amid heavy rain in Annamayya district on Friday.

“A mother, her seven-year-old son, and their neighbour drowned after accidentally falling into a drain,” DSP Krishna Mohan told PTI.

According to police, Sheik Munni (28) and her son were walking near the SN Colony Anganwadi when a stone slab covering the drain broke, causing them to fall.

Their neighbour, Ganesh (25), attempted to rescue them but he was also swept away by the heavy current, the DSP said.

The bodies have been recovered and handed over to their families, the officer said, adding that police are in the process of registering a case. PTI MS STH ARI