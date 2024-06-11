Andhra Pradesh NDA leaders request Guv Nazeer to invite Chandrababu Naidu to form govt

Amaravati, Jun 11 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh NDA leaders on Tuesday met Governor S Abdul Nazeer and requested him to invite TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to form the new government, said senior TDP leader K Atchen Naidu.

He said Nazeer agreed to invite Chandrababu Naidu to form the government.

"Leaders of all the three parties (TDP, Janasena & BJP) met the Governor and requested him to invite Chandrababu Naidu to immediately form the government. And he (Nazeer) told us that he will immediately extend the invitation to form the government," Atchen Naidu told reporters.

According to the TDP leader, the three parties held a meeting on Tuesday morning, attended by Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and state BJP president D Purandeswari, along with all the legislators.

At the meeting, Naidu was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Legislative Assembly and this decision was apprised to the Governor, who agreed to invite the TDP supremo to form the government, he said.

The NDA won a landslide victory in the recently concluded simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state with a brute majority of 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats.