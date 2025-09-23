Andhra Pradesh neurosurgeon found dead in Barmer hotel; police suspect suicide

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) A neurosurgeon from Andhra Pradesh, who had come to Barmer on a hospital call, was found dead in his hotel room on Tuesday, police said.

Kiran Kumar, a resident of Visakhapatnam, had checked into a hotel near the bus stand area on September 20. He had reportedly been called by Gujarat Hospital, a private entity, they said.

According to police, hotel staff became suspicious when Kumar did not open the door of his room till late in the morning. Despite repeated knocks, there was no response. The hotel owner then informed the police.

"A police team reached the spot and broke open the room's door. The doctor was found unconscious on the bed. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Barmer Kotwali SHO Balbhadra Singh said.

Singh said that the preliminary investigation suggests a case of suicide by consuming poison.

"Documents recovered from the room helped us establish his identity. His family has been informed," he added.

Kumar's body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain cause of death. PTI AG APL VN VN