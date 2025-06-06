Andhra Pradesh, Nvidia ink pact for AI varsity

Amaravati, Jun 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh government and tech giant Nvidia on Friday inked an agreement for the establishment of a proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) university in the state and foster a robust ecosystem through skilling, research, infrastructure development and startup acceleration.

Nvidia will assist in identifying the necessary tools, software platforms, and hardware capabilities to ensure the university is equipped to deliver world-class education and research outcomes, an official release said.

This collaboration is aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in AI-driven innovation and talent development.

"As part of this partnership, the two parties (state & Nvidia) will work together to skill 10,000 engineering students across Andhra Pradesh over the next two years," the release said.

Nvidia will also provide curriculum guidance and technical training resources to support AI education and capacity building in engineering colleges across the state.

Besides workforce development, the deal also focuses on enhancing research and development capabilities.

Further, Nvidia will support the identification and establishment of AI research centres that will address pressing technological challenges and develop transformative solutions across sectors, the release said.

The southern state and the tech giant will encourage joint research initiatives that contribute to the growth of AI knowledge and applications.

"This partnership with Nvidia marks a decisive step in our vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a national leader in Artificial Intelligence. By equipping 10,000 students with cutting-edge AI skills and supporting our startup ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready economy driven by innovation, research, and entrepreneurship," said IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

The deal will also include the sharing of experience and best practices in establishing next-generation 'AI Factories', said the release.

Nvidia will provide insights from its global expertise in operationalising 'AI Factories' that serve as hubs for innovation, industry collaboration, and talent incubation aimed at democratisation of AI.

The Andhra Pradesh government intends to facilitate up to 500 AI-focused startups from the state in applying to the Nvidia Inception Programme during the term of this deal, subject to the programme's eligibility criteria and availability.

Nvidia Asia South managing director Vishal Dhupar said this initiative reflects the company's commitment to democratising access to AI education, accelerating research, and enabling startups to innovate at scale. PTI STH KH