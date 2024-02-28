Andhra Pradesh: Ongole MP Sreenivasulu Reddy resigns from YSRCP

Amaravati, Feb 28 (PTI) Ongole Lok Sabha member Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy resigned from the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday citing "self-respect" issues.

Sreenivasulu Reddy (71) said the Magunta family and all its members have self-respect but not ego. "We don't have ego, we have got lots of self-respect." "It is important to protect our self-respect all the time. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, we have to leave YSRCP. It is a sad development but I am resigning from YSRCP. It is important to tell you when it comes to self-respect," he said, addressing a press conference.

Further, he noted that his son M Raghava Reddy will contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Ongole.

He thanked YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for being helpful and supportive over the past five years.

Sreenivasulu Reddy's resignation comes in the backdrop of five more MPs quitting YSRCP. They are Balashowry Vallabhaneni (Machilipatnam), K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju (Narasapuram), L Sri Krishna Devarayalu (Narasaraopeta), Sanjeev Kumar (Kurnool) and V Prabhakar Reddy (Rajya Sabha member). PTI STH KH